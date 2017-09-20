“Business with a heart:” Colectivo donates 50% of sales to Harvey, Irma relief efforts

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of people in Milwaukee are helping support Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey relief efforts without even realizing it — and it all starts with a cup of coffee.

A craving for caffeine brought Charlie Uihlein to Colectivo Coffee Wednesday, September 20th, but his order will also do good for others.

“They’re a business with a heart,” said Uihlein.

It was part of “Relief Wednesday” — a one-day campaign across all of the Colectivo Coffee cafes. They will donate 50 percent of all coffee sales to aid those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Throughout “Relief Wednesday,” café sales of all brewed coffee, espresso drinks and coffees by the bag will benefit this one-day drive to support those in need. Online coffee sales at ColectivoCoffee.com will also be included.

“Perhaps you are someone coming into the café to get your daily coffee or maybe it is a treat, but either way, we really encourage people to come out and support this effort,” said Ramie Camarena, Colectivo Coffee events and communications.

Proceeds from Colectivo’s “Relief Wednesday” will be distributed between Global Giving’s Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma relief funds. These funds will provide relief to survivors in the form of emergency supplies like food, water and medicine in addition to longer-term recovery assistance to help residents recover and rebuild.

“Global Giving is an organization that looks to provide relief through not only emergency supplies, whether that is food, water, medical, but they also help assist in long-term recovery,” said Camarena.

Most customers didn’t realize it — but said they’re proud to support those who’ve lost everything.

“It’s hard to go about your daily life where nothing is wrong, up here, and know that things are bad down there,” said Kayla Simanek, customer.

The campaign inspired Uihlein to order a second cup.

“It makes me feel like I should do more,” said Uihlein.

Colectivo’s campaign runs until close on Wednesday, September 20th.