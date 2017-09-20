Businessman indicted for ripping off Wisconsin’s jobs agency

GREEN BAY — A Green Bay businessman has been indicted for defrauding the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation out of more than $1 million.

In 2011, Richard Van Den Heuvel got a $1.1 million state loan for his Green Box NA Green Bay LLC, an eco-friendly business. Van Den Heuvel used the money to pay old debts and personal expenses, including a new Cadillac Escalade, pricey Green Bay Packers tickets, and court-ordered support payments to his ex-wife, U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad said Wednesday.

In January 2012, Van Den Heuvel got a $95,500 grant to reimburse Green Box for the cost of training new workers. Van Den Heuvel submitted fraudulent time records for training that never happened, Haanstad said.

A grand jury indicted Van Den Heuvel, 62, on charges of wire fraud and money laundering Wednesday. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission separately announced a civil lawsuit against Van Den Heuvel.

See the press release here: https://www.justice.gov/usao-edwi/pr/de-pere-businessman-indicted-9-million-green-energy-fraud