Caught on camera: Suspect flies through bank drive-thru during pursuit after carjacking in Brown Deer

BROWN DEER -- Brown Deer police on Wednesday, September 20th shared dash cam video showing a high-speed pursuit of a carjacking suspect -- accused of stealing a vehicle from a 68-year-old woman at the Pick 'n Save store on Green Bay in Brown Deer.

After the carjacking, it wasn't long before the 18-year-old suspect was being taken into custody. The pursuit lasted just eight minutes.

The video shows the driver cut through parking lots and weave through traffic -- taking turns through neighborhoods at high speeds. At one point, the suspect vehicle is seen flying through a bank drive-thru.

At 76th and Brown Deer, the driver was caught on camera zooming around the parking lot, turning in different directions and continuing even as smoke billowed from the back of the vehicle.

The officer hopped a median, and the suspect pulled a U-turn.

They continued southbound on 76th, and the suspect vehicle sped through a gas station pump and tried losing police as he drove by homes. Eventually, he turned back onto Good Hope -- headed westbound, quickly flipping around and applying the brakes. The suspect stopped his vehicle and held his hands in the air as police with guns drawn inches closer -- eventually taking him into custody.

He's now being held at the Milwaukee County Jail -- with charges pending.