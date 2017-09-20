Charges filed: Taser used on Madison man, ending 9-mile pursuit; 2 deputies hurt

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Madison man and woman are charged, accused of leading deputies on a wild chase through several counties.

24-year-old Steven Dixon faces five charges:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer

First degree recklessly endangering safety

Resisting or obstructing an officer

Hit-and-run

Operating while revoked

22-year-old Alyssa Daniels faces one count of resisting or obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint, on September 17th, sheriff’s officials in Waukesha County learned of a pursuit entering the county from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. The report indicated a possibly intoxicated driver traveling at a high rate of speed. Several squads responded and stop sticks were deployed.

The suspect vehicle exited at Moorland, before turning back around and re-entering I-94 WB in Brookfield.

Deputies set up on I-94 near Barker Road in Brookfield and stop sticks were prepared. Deputies learned the suspect vehicle was traveling at 92 miles-per-hour — approaching their location. The suspect vehicle’s front passenger tire drove over the stop sticks and the vehicle began to slide approximately 100 degrees sideways, before striking the median wall. After it came to rest, the driver accelerated and continued EB in the WB lanes of I-94, the complaint says.

A pursuit continued eastbound — with one deputy forced to make an evasive turn as the suspect vehicle approached his location. Emergency vehicles traveled in the emergency lane of WB I-94 — getting all the cars the suspect vehicle was passing the wrong way to yield to the right.

Eventually, the vehicle entered a turnaround west of Calhoun, and re-entered I-94 EB — continuing EB with a deflated front passenger tire, and smoke and the smell of burnt rubber coming from the vehicle. The car exited at Moorland, and the tire came off. The vehicle ran the red light at Greenfield, before the driver pulled into the Country Inn and Suites on Moorland. That’s where the complaint indicates the driver rammed a deputy’s squad at a high rate of speed.

Deputies approached the suspect vehicle with guns drawn, and noticed four people inside. The driver exited, and the complaint indicates he “looked directly at a deputy, jumped onto the trunk of his car and the hood of his squad” and then took off northbound.

A deputy gave chase, and he was apprehended across the street. He was identified as Steven Dixon.

Daniels was a backseat passenger. The complaint indicates she did not comply with officers’ commands at the scene and screamed obscenities at investigators.

Daniels made her initial appearance in court on September 20th. She had pleaded not guilty. A hearing was set for October 16th.