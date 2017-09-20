Delaware North Sportservice donating 42K pieces of clothing for victims of Harvey

HOUSTON — Delaware North Sportservice – a leading food service provider for stadiums across the country – will be donating more than 42,000 pieces of clothing (baby, toddler, youth and adults) from all of the stadiums that operate retail for in support of victims of Hurricane Harvey. This equates to more than $700,000 in donated clothing to those families clearly in need.

More than 23 palettes will be loaded onto a truck and delivered from GlobeLife Park to the Salvation Army in Houston Thursday, September 21st. Teams and stadiums that joined in in donating items include:

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets & New York Giants/MetLife Stadium

New York Red Bull

Baltimore Orioles

Detroit Tigers

Cincinnati Reds

Milwaukee Brewers/Miller Park

Minnesota Twins

Texas Rangers

San Diego Padres

St. Louis Cardinals

Nashville Predators/Nashville Arena

Boston Bruins/TD Gardens

Columbus Blue Jackets/Nationwide Arena