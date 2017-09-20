Delaware North Sportservice donating 42K pieces of clothing for victims of Harvey
HOUSTON — Delaware North Sportservice – a leading food service provider for stadiums across the country – will be donating more than 42,000 pieces of clothing (baby, toddler, youth and adults) from all of the stadiums that operate retail for in support of victims of Hurricane Harvey. This equates to more than $700,000 in donated clothing to those families clearly in need.
More than 23 palettes will be loaded onto a truck and delivered from GlobeLife Park to the Salvation Army in Houston Thursday, September 21st. Teams and stadiums that joined in in donating items include:
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Buffalo Bills
- New York Jets & New York Giants/MetLife Stadium
- New York Red Bull
- Baltimore Orioles
- Detroit Tigers
- Cincinnati Reds
- Milwaukee Brewers/Miller Park
- Minnesota Twins
- Texas Rangers
- San Diego Padres
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Nashville Predators/Nashville Arena
- Boston Bruins/TD Gardens
- Columbus Blue Jackets/Nationwide Arena
