MILWAUKEE -- Several of the Doors Open Milwaukee locations are kid-tested and family-approved. In fact, family activity booklets are available. They're geared toward youth, creating activities that invite kids and families to go beyond the buildings.

The booklet also features a passport with 20 child-friendly Doors Open sites that include Alice's Garden Urban Farm, Schlitz Audubon Center, Flux Design, and more.