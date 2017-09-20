× Read the list: Gov. Scott Walker issues 99 budget vetoes of the $76B state budget

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker has released 99 partial vetoes of the $76 billion state budget.

Walker released the vetoes on Wednesday, the day before he was to sign the budget at an elementary school in Neenah.

Walker says the vetoes will save $71 million over the next two years. He says that money should be used by the Legislature for broad-based tax cuts, including a sales tax holiday, and to send more aid to rural schools.

The Republican-controlled Legislature has never overridden any Walker vetoes.