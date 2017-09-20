“It makes me ache:” Milwaukee man collects supplies for earthquake-ravaged Mexico City

MILWAUKEE– Gerardo Mayerstein knows what it is like to survive a powerful earthquake. The Mexico City native was in his early 20s when a 8.0-magnitude earthquake struck his families’ home in 1985. Now, he wants to help those impacted by the 7.1-magnitude quake Tuesday, September 19th.

“I heard the concrete cracking. I looked at the window and I could see it started to misshape. So I ran downstairs. I was on the second floor,” said Mayerstein.

He walked outside to a city that was destroyed.

“After three days, I was sent to a small football field, near the bull fighting arena. That’s where they were bringing the bodies to be identified, so that’s what I did. That lasted for several weeks,” said Mayerstein.

He said Wednesday, September 20th he cannot believe more than three decades later, it has happened again.

“It makes me ache, because I am willing and able to help out but I can’t. I’m here — and the only way I am able I can help is try to gather something. Whatever they need,” said Mayerstein.

Mayerstein, who moved to the United States 27 years ago, still has several family members living in Mexico City. All five of his siblings survived the quake and are now doing what he did back in 1985– volunteering.

Hoping to make a difference, Mayerstein is collecting supplies to help those who are assisting in the rescue and recovery efforts underway in Mexico.

“Right now what they really do need is latex gloves. Any first aid kit items are very well needed,” said Mayerstein.

He is asking business owners and residents to help out if they can. He’s compiling a list of needed items and will be working to send the items to organizations locally on the ground who can use them.

“I want people to feel like they can make a difference. Even if we are so far,” said Mayerstein.

Some of the items requested:

Latex Gloves

First Aid Kits

Diapers

Peroxide

Medical Tape

Flash lights

Hand cutting tools

Blankets

Want to help out?

Contact Gerardo Mayerstein by calling 414-458-5705 or emailing Gerardo_mayerstein@yahoo.com.