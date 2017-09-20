Latest styles and trends in clothes, makeup will be on display at Milwaukee Fashion Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The latest styles and trends in clothes and makeup will be on display at Milwaukee Fashion Week. Carl spent the morning at the Athletic Club giving us a sneak peek of what you'll see on the catwalk.

About Milwaukee Fashion Week (website)

And to partner with local Charities to create awareness and encourage community involvement.

Milwaukee Fashion Week was founded by local Fashion Industry Professionals with three missions in mind:

Who we are

Milwaukee Fashion Week Board was established in November 2014 when they saw the need to showcase local fashion designers, models, and stylists. MFW also believes giving back to the community and will always be a priority. Proceeds from each event will benefit a local charity.

Collectively, our past work involves successful programs, events, and images within the fashion and arts, including: