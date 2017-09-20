Linda Hamilton set to return to ‘Terminator’ franchise

Posted 11:19 am, September 20, 2017, by

CULVER CITY, CA - OCTOBER 14: Actress Linda Hamilton poses backstage at the Johnnie Walker Dressed to Kilt 2006 fashion show during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week at Smashbox Studios in the main tent October 14, 2006 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images for Dressed to Kilt)

NEW YORK — Linda Hamilton is returning to the “Terminator” franchise for the first time since 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

“Terminator” creator James Cameron announced Hamilton’s casting at a private event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, the Hollywood Reporter reported. Paramount Pictures, which is distributing the planned sequel, confirmed the news Wednesday.

Cameron is producing the sequel, which “Deadpool” filmmaker Tim Miller is directing. Arnold Schwarzenegger is also set to return.

Cameron recently compared Wonder Woman unfavorably to Hamilton’s “Terminator” character, Sarah Connor. Cameron called Gal Gadot’s superhero an “objectified icon,” but said Connor was defined by “pure grit.”