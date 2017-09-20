Milwaukee Police: 2 suspects in custody for murder of pizza delivery driver

MILWAUKEE — Two suspects are now in custody for allegedly fatally shooting a pizza delivery driver in Milwaukee last weekend. The suspects are a 25-year-old man and 17-year-old boy. They were arrested on Monday, September 18th, police say.

60-year-old Clarence Taper was apparently robbed while delivering an order to the neighborhood near 75th and Glenbrook on the city’s northwest side last Friday.

Taper was a father, grandfather and dedicated employee at Buddy’s Pizza and Steak. His manager said he’s heartbroken and furious about what happened.

“I’m very sorry it happened. He’s a good friend of mine and one of the best employees we have here. It makes me very angry and frustrated because they could have just taken his money. They didn’t have to shoot him dead. They didn’t have to kill him. He didn’t deserve to die like that. Nobody does,” Taper’s manager said.

Milwaukee police say the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days for charges.

As the investigation continues, the family has established a GoFundMe.com account to raise money for funeral expenses. CLICK HERE if you’d like to make a donation.