Packers Fan Hall of Famer who met wife at game passes away at 84

GREEN BAY — One of the best of the Packers backers passed away this week.

84-year-old Packers Fan Hall of Famer Richard “Ike” Eisenhauer passed away at home on Monday, September 18th.

The Marine Corps. veteran was a Packers fan his entire life. He told FOX6 News his first game was at State Fair Park nearly 70 years ago.

Many recognized his binoculars — a pair he took to 50 years worth of Packers games. He even met his wife at a Packers game after he was set up on a blind date.

He was inducted into the Fan Hall of Fame in 2007. He’ll be laid to rest Saturday, September 23rd in Wauwatosa.