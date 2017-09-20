× Police: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident near 2nd and Mineral in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an accident involving a motorcyclist that happened late Tuesday night, September 19th.

It happened near 2nd Street and Mineral Street around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital — and is expected to survive.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

