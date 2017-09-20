Safe sweeteners: Sugar alternatives that our registered dietitian recommends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Sometimes you just need something sweetened -- but you need to do it safely. Our registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee to help you avoid sweeteners that will rot your teeth, raise your blood sugar, or cause weight gain.

1. Stevia is the natural sweetener from the stevia plant.

2. Monk fruit is also known as lo han guo. Monk fruit is becoming the 'go to' sweetener found in many food items, replacing other sweeteners.

3. Erythritol is a natural sweetener found in fruit.

4. Xylitol, another natural sweetener found in small quantities in fruit, is the most sugar like of the sweetener choices.

Sweetener combinations:

5. Truvía: A combination of Rebiana, an isolate from stevia and erythritol.

6. Swerve: A combination of erythritol and inulin.

7. Lakanto: A combination of erythritol and monk fruit.