The Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown, here’s recipe to enjoy

MILWAUKEE -- The Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight. Fagie Rapoport, co-director of the Peltz Center for Jewish Life, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the holiday and share a delicious recipe.

Cinnamon Raisin Round Challah Recipe

Ingredients

Dough

• 1 ⅓ cups warm water

• 2 tsps. yeast

• 3 1/2 tsps. sugar

• 4 cups bread flour

• 1 tsp. heaping kosher salt

• 7 tbsp. sugar

• 3 tbsp. oil

• 1/2 cups raisins Egg Wash

• 1 egg, beaten

Cinnamon-Sugar Topping

• 1½ cups sugar

• ¼ cup cinnamon

Directions

1. In a bowl mix 2 tsps. yeast, 3 ½ tsps. sugar, and 1 ⅓ cups warm water. Let sit until it begins foaming.

2. Add 7 tbsp. heaping kosher salt, 3tbsp. Oil, 4 cups of flour and mix.

3. Add 1/2 cups raisins

4. Cover dough with damp cloth & let rise in a warm place for one hour.

5. Place dough on a floured surface.

6. Divide dough into 2 equal parts. Each part will become one challah. Separate the dough into 6 strands (or the number of your preference) and roll them out into a snake-like shape.

7. Dip the strands into the cinnamon sugar mixture and shape the challahs into a round Rosh Hashanah challah. Place them into a greased 9 inch round pan.

8. Let the round challahs rise for 1 hour and then brush with egg wash.

9. Sprinkle more cinnamon-sugar topping

10. Bake at 350º for about 30 minutes or until golden brown (time varies based on size)