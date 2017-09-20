CALEDONIA -- There's a new children's book out -- and it was written by a woman from Caledonia. It's called "Superhero Kid in Training." Author, nurse, and foster mom, Kate Dickinson, says it's all about a boy named Finn who has to tackle his fear of riding a big boy bike, by embracing his superhero power inside.
There’s a new children’s book out, and it was written by a woman from Caledonia
-
Only one critic likes ‘Emoji Movie’ on Rotten Tomatoes
-
“I’m emotional:” Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin opens a new toyshop, named after a brave little boy
-
Failure to yield: Woman cited after fatal crash involving motorcycle in Caledonia
-
Los Angeles lighting Bat-signal for Adam West
-
“This particular exhibit is perfect:” Newly-renovated ‘Pocket Park’ opens at Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
-
-
The formerly conjoined McDonald twins’ amazing journey home
-
Scam alert: Caledonia police say 4 people lost more than $2,000 while trying to buy puppies found online
-
Just released from prison, Milwaukee man arrested for 10th OWI
-
Lost book discovered from ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ author
-
“Had to stick up for him:” Woman steps up after she witnesses boy being beaten at grocery store
-
-
“Wonder Woman” has biggest opening ever for a female director
-
Watch: Family speaks after 6-year-old boy died at the hospital following shooting near 23rd and Nash
-
“You feel so violated:” Van stolen from organization helping victims of human trafficking