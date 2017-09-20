“We can’t lose hope:” Prayers for peace after horrifying fatal shooting caught on camera

MILWAUKEE — Faith leaders in Milwaukee gathered Wednesday, September 20th to pray for peace after a 36-year-old man lost his life during a terrifying shooting caught on camera near 23rd and State early Sunday, September 17th.

The shooting has rocked the community because many say the footage looks like it’s out of a movie.

Down the block from where it happened, those with Mana Ministries opened their arms and church to the neighborhood.

“The church is not meant to be inside a building, but to be out here in moments of crisis, and so that’s our desire today,” Christine Wojciechowski said.

Police say gunfire erupted outside the Talk of the Town bar early Sunday, and the shooting was captured by surveillance cameras. In the footage, a suspect takes what looks like an assault rifle from a vehicle, and then fires numerous shots. The bullets can be seen sparking as they hit the sidewalk. At least one hit and killed Lanell Taylor.

“I mean, we’ve seen different acts of crime being committed, but never like that, and to know someone lost their life, it’s heartbreaking,” Wojciechowski said.

Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn said Tuesday this kind of violence has become a common occurrence on city streets.

“We’ve got an extremely heavily armed criminal population in Milwaukee and they have no reluctance to use those weapons,” Flynns aid.

As faith leaders, business owners and residents prayed for peace, they said their sense of security may be shaken, but said their hope remains strong.

“I do believe that that energy comes out, it flows out. It starts somewhere and grows from there, Stelio Kaskounos, owner of Five O’Clock Steakhouse said.

“We can’t lose hope for improving our community,” Wojciechowski said.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument. Officers are searching for a known suspect.