× 2 lucky players match all five numbers in September 18th Badger 5 drawing

RACINE COUNTY — Two lucky players matched all five numbers in the Badger 5 drawing on Monday, September 18, to split the night’s $56,000 jackpot. Monday’s winning Badger 5 numbers were 4, 17, 22, 23 and 26.

The lucky winners purchased their tickets from:

Bedrock Management at 33703 59 th Street in Burlington

Street in Burlington Piggly Wiggly at 3900 Erie Street in Racine

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices.

Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin. The jackpot is estimated at $10,000 for tonight.

How to Play