3 students hospitalized after bully forced students to ingest ‘cocaine,’ family says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYWOOD, Ill. -- Police are investigating after three students at an Illinois elementary school were apparently forced to ingest what students believed to be cocaine, according to WGN.

The family of one of the students told WGN the children unwittingly consumed what they believed to have been cocaine. A student at the school allegedly bullied the students to eating the substance.

A grandmother of one of the other students told WGN the bully "sprinkled cocaine" into her grandchild's lunch without him knowing.

When he returned to class from lunch, he complained of stomach pain and an ambulance was called.

Three students were taken to a local medical center for treatment.

All three students are expected to be fine.