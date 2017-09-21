Arby’s manager murdered at suburban Illinois restaurant; person is in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HICKORY HILLS, Ill. – A man is dead and a person is in custody after a murder in a suburban Illinois fast food restaurant, according to WGN.

Johnny Franklin Price, 35, had just started his shift as the overnight manager at Arby’s on 95th Street in Hickory Hills when he was killed. Officials wouldn't specify how he died.

Hickory Hills police will only say there was an altercation inside the restaurant and they have a person in custody.

Price had worked as a manager at the Arby's for about five years.

A hazmat cleaning crew, covered in protective gear from head to toe, spent hours cleaning up the crime scene.

Price’s family members say they are devastated and want answers.

“They said he was dead but not if he was shot, stabbed or what happened,” Price’s aunt Wendy Lewis told WGN. “It’s horrible because you don’t know and all we want is some answers.”

Price lived with and cared for his ailing mother.

An autopsy is expected Friday.

The family has set up a YouCaring page .​