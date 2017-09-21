Boats broken into on Milwaukee’s south side; “One guy said even his wine glasses were missing”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Several boats docked in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood have been targeted by vandals. Boat owners report ransacking, broken windows and stolen items.

Jerry Guyer, manager of Jerry's Dock on S. Water St., told FOX6 News at least five boats were recently vandalized.

"They broke the doors, they broke windows. In some cases, it was easy to get into the boat. In other cases, they had to do physical damage to get inside the boat," Guyer said. "Clothing, some flashlights. One guy said even his wine glasses were missing."

Milwaukee police say the investigation is ongoing. But they believe more than one person is responsible. The incident happened in the overnight hours between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Guyer said his boat is among those vandalized. All items onboard were moved around.

"At this point, I still can't tell if something was stolen," Guyer said.

In recent weeks, Guyer's marina experienced another disturbance with boat battery theft.

"They climb in the boats and unhook the batteries. And in some cases, just cut the wires and steal the batteries," Guyer said.

Those responsible may not be on the run for long.

"There were articles on one boat that belonged to another boat," Guyer said.

Guyer told FOX6 News police are checking dropped items and the vandalized boats for fingerprints. Guyer encourages all boat owners to have insurance. He is in contact with all the marinas in the city to see if anyone else has experienced a break-in.