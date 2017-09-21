× Brewers, Cubs battle in first of 4-game series at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs battled at Miller Park on Thursday, September 23rd in what fans expected to be one thrilling matchup.

The Cubs struck first when outfielder Kyle Schwarber ripped a homerun to center in the second inning. Chicago led 1-0 at that point.

Chicago added to its lead in the third inning when Anthony Rizzo singled to right — scoring Jon Jay. At the end of three complete, it was 2-0, Cubs.

It wasn’t until the fourth inning when the Brewers bats got things going. Domingo Santana homered to center — closing the gap to 2-1, Chicago.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Eric Sogard ripped a single to right field, driving in Keon Broxton — and tying up the game.

In the eighth inning, the Brewers added to their score when Eric Thames hit a single to right field, scoring Domingo Santana. It was 3-2 Brewers at that point.

In the top of the ninth inning, Jeremy Jeffress gave up a single to Javier Baez — which allowed Ian Happ to score the tying run. The score was then 3-3.