DIY decor: Add a feeling of fall to your home using things you already have

MILWAUKEE -- It may feel like summer, but the first day of fall is tomorrow. And that means it's time to give your home a harvest feel. Local blogger, Sarah Vanderkooy, joins Real Milwaukee with some DIY decor projects that you can do using items from your home and yard.
Today Sarah Vanderkooy will demonstrate how to make:
- Wood slice chalkboard.
- Leaf garland. Just use mini clothespins to clip the leaves to a piece of twine then hang up the garland.
- Fall vases. No need to buy anything new just gather varying sizes of what you have and fill them with pantry staples like dried beans, popcorn and rice. Then simple candles and dried flowers to fill the vases.