“Families have nothing:” Volunteers head to Texas, hope to ease emotional scars after hurricane

MILWAUKEE — Hurricane Maria is just the latest storm affecting people this hurricane season. The devastating toll keeps mounting. Fortunately, there are many people willing to answer the call.

On Thursday, September 21st, FOX6 News caught up with another team from the Salvation Army headed for Texas — and the areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The destruction of possessions is evident. But many people are also suffering from deep emotional scars. That is why the Salvation Army is sending a team of chaplains.

“Families have nothing right now. And they don’t know where else to turn and we’re coming there to just bring this presence to listen to them, to help them, feed them and to help kind of direct them in where they should go,” said James Haley, Salvation Army chaplain.

Haley said the mission calls for building relationships and helping the people affected by the hurricane. He expects to be down south for roughly 14 days.

Two other chaplains have been in Texas for a while — and will be returning home on Saturday.

The American Red Cross is also sending help to areas affected by the hurricanes. Another volunteer is headed to the Virgin Islands Thursday evening.