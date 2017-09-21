Gino talks about the young actor in the new movie “Goodbye Christopher Robin”

MILWAUKEE -- He might be a little jet lagged -- but Gino is back! He was just in London for the movie "Goodbye Christopher Robin." Gino is here to talk about the talented young actor in the new movie.

About Goodbye Christopher Robin (website)

Goodbye Christopher Robin gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children's author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin (Will TIlston), whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie-the-Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne (Margot Robbie), and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?