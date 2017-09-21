Governor Scott Walker to sign state budget nearly 3 months late

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is signing the nearly three-month late state budget into law, a move that will allow him to transition into re-election mode.

Walker planned to sign the budget Thursday afternoon at an elementary school in Neenah. On Wednesday, he made public nearly 100 items he was striking from the $76 billion, two-year spending plan.

Now Walker is expected to hit the road to tout the positives in the budget, including a $639 million increase in funding for K-12 schools, a tuition freeze at the University of Wisconsin and a small property tax cut.

But Walker’s numerous Democratic opponents are also zeroing in on aspects of the plan they will use to attack him over the next year of the campaign.