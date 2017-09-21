Hot air balloon rides: It’s an experience that can be both peaceful and thrilling

MILWAUKEE -- It's an experience that can be both peaceful and thrilling at the same time: hot air balloon rides. Carl spent the morning in Lake Geneva to get a different perspective on things from the basket of a hot air balloon.

About Lake Geneva Balloon Company (website)

On June 27th 1997, Owner and Chief Pilot, John Trione, ascended the skies for the very first time in a hot air balloon. He was so taken with the beauty and fun of a balloon flight, that it became his professional mission to offer the finest ballooning experience in the Geneva Lakes area.

He spent the better part of the next 18 months training to fly balloons. After receiving his Private Pilot’s Certificate for Hot Air Balloons from the FAA, John jumped on the balloon racing circuit and travelled the midwest sharpening his flying skills while flying with and against some of the best pilots in the country.