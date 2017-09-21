“Hunger is a real issue:” AT&T volunteers pack 20K meals for people facing hunger issues

MILWAUKEE — Volunteers from AT&T on Thursday, September 21st teamed up with The Salvation Army and The Pack Shack to pack 20,000 meals to benefit people facing hunger issues in Milwaukee.

Volunteers packed 20,000 healthy meals, developed by The Pack Shack in collaboration with Tyson Foods, during a “Feed the Funnel Party” to benefit The Salvation Army Milwaukee County.

AT&T covered the expense of the meals through a company contribution. The meals packed were donated to The Salvation Army for them to distribute via their food pantry to individuals and families facing hunger issues in Milwaukee.

“Hunger is a real issue today with more people in our neighborhoods struggling to provide food for their families than many of us realize,” said Scott T. VanderSanden, president of AT&T Wisconsin. “AT&T’s employees have always been dedicated to giving back to our communities, and we are excited to partner with The Salvation Army and The Pack Shack to help provide nutritious meals to those individuals and families who are struggling in Milwaukee.”

The event is part of “Hunger Action Month” – a nationwide initiative designed to mobilize the public to raise awareness and take action against hunger during the month of September.