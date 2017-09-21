Jamarr Hicks charged in fatal shooting of 55-year-old man on Christmas Eve

MILWAUKEE — 28-year-old Jamarr Hicks of Milwaukee is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Darryl Jones early on December 24, 2016. He faces a charge of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Officials say at about 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the neighborhood near 15th and Concordia. Officers arrived to find Jones, 55, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were attempted by citizens, police and firefighters. But Jones was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The medical examiner determined Jones died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to the criminal complaint, detectives “recovered five spent 9mm cartridge casings from the sidewalk area near the victim.” There was also an apparent bullet strike to the door of a nearby garage.

A witness told police Hicks went to the area near 15th and Concordia with two other people “to buy cocaine from the victim.” The witness said she “heard gunshots and the defendant came running back to the car, got in, and they drove away.” The complaint indicates Hicks “threatened to kill (the witness) if she told anyone.”

Another witness told police Hicks told him he “had shot the victim once. The defendant told (the witness) that “when he saw that the victim was not dead because he was still able to talk, he shot him several more times.”