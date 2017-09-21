× Police: Suspect sought in connection with theft, strong armed robbery in West Bend

WEST BEND — West Bend police need your help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a theft incident and a strong armed robbery.

The first happened on Sunday, September 17th around 2:30 p.m.

A 27-year-old woman reported that while she was unloading her shopping cart at the Walmart on Paradise Drive, a man grabbed her purse that was in the car, got into a vehicle, and fled the scene.

The woman was not hurt during the incident.

On Wednesday, September 20th around 11:30 p.m. an 85-year-old man reported that while he was filling his car with gas at Barton Citgo, a male approached him and asked for a dollar.

As the 85-year-old man was removing the dollar from his wallet, the suspect grabbed the victim’s wallet and fled in a vehicle.

The 85-year-old man was not injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, thin build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt, dark shorts knee length, and dark shoes.

He was driving a 1999 to 2002 Toyota 4 Runner that was green with tan trim on the bottom. The picture below is of a similar vehicle.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.