Race for the cure: The world’s largest, most successful fundraising and education event for breast cancer

MILWAUKEE -- It's a race that seems to get bigger every year. This weekend, is the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. Angela Murray joins FOX6 WakeUp with how impactful this race is for women fighting breast cancer.

About the Race (website)

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure® Series is the world’s largest, most successful fundraising and education event for breast cancer. The race series includes more than 140 events on four continents, with over one million participants coming together every year to take part in the fight against breast cancer.

This important annual event raises significant funds for the breast cancer movement, thanks to supporters and survivors around the world who step up and take action by fundraising for the cause.

A Global Impact

Race for the Cure® truly makes an impact, with 100 percent of the net proceeds allocated to our mission:

of the net income stays in our community to help fund local programs offering breast health education and breast cancer screening and treatment. The remaining 25 percent goes toward Susan G. Komen® Research and Training Grants program.

In addition to raising funds for the breast cancer movement, Race for the Cure® also increases awareness, celebrates breast cancer survivorship and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease.