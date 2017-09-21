“The beauty and fun of a balloon flight:” Ascended the skies in a hot air balloon

LAKE GENEVA -- Carl spent the morning with the Lake Geneva Balloon Company -- where he learned about what it takes to make a hot air balloon fly.

About Lake Geneva Balloon Company (website)

On June 27th 1997, Owner and Chief Pilot, John Trione, ascended the skies for the very first time in a hot air balloon. He was so taken with the beauty and fun of a balloon flight, that it became his professional mission to offer the finest ballooning experience in the Geneva Lakes area.

He spent the better part of the next 18 months training to fly balloons. After receiving his Private Pilot’s Certificate for Hot Air Balloons from the FAA, John jumped on the balloon racing circuit and traveled the Midwest sharpening his flying skills while flying with and against some of the best pilots in the country.

John received his Commercial Pilot’s Certificate for Hot Air Balloons in July of 2000 and was immediately hired by a local balloon ride operation flying 6-passenger and 12-passenger balloons. He spent the next two summers learning the commercial balloon ride business.