Tony Evers to deliver annual state of Wisconsin education speech

MADISON — State superintendent and Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers is delivering his annual state of education speech at the Capitol.

The speech comes at almost the exact same time that Republican Gov. Scott Walker will be signing the state budget into law at an elementary school in Neenah.

Evers has been highly critical of the budget, especially provisions that allow for expansion of the private voucher school program. He’s also called for years to rework the complicated formula that determines how much money schools receive from the state, but the Legislature has not acted.

The state budget increases funding for K-12 schools by $639 million over the next two years, but Walker vetoed a provision Republicans supported that would have allowed low-spending districts to raise more from property taxes.