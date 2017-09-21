× Woman exposed to weed killer chemical, now battling cancer, vows to fight Monsanto to her last breath

Roundup is a weed killer, but now scientific studies show it could be causing cancer.

“The label said it was okay, so you just use it,” said Francene Lisle, who has chronic lymphoma leukemia. She is one of the hundreds of people suing Roundup’s maker Monsanto.

With no history of chronic lymphoma leukemia in her family, Lisle started searching for answers. That’s how she learned about glyphosate – a key ingredient in Roundup and other weed killers that has been linked to cancer.

