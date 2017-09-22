39-year-old Milwaukee man arrested on 5th OWI charge after incident on I-43

MILWAUKEE — A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for his fifth OWI after an incident on Thursday, September 21st.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:15 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been deviating from its lane on I-43 eastbound at Highland Avenue.

The 39-year-old driver showed signs of impairment and failed sobriety tests. Officials said he was also driving with a revoked driver’s license.

The driver had four prior convictions for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI): 2000, 2003, 2008, and 2010. Authorities said he now faces a 5th OWI charge, a Class G felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, and a misdemeanor charge of Operating While Revoked, which carries a penalty of up to 30 days in jail.

Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt stated: “Alert deputies are vigorously patrolling the expressway to arrest reckless, intoxicated drivers who endanger the lives of the innocent. WARNING: Intoxicated drivers are not tolerated in Milwaukee County.”

