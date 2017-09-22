5 people injured, including 2 children, in two-vehicle crash in Walworth County

WALWORTYH COUNTY — Five people, including two children, were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon, September 21st following a two-vehicle crash in Washington County.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 and Stateline Road in the Town of Walworth.

Upon arrival, first responders observed a white Chevy pickup truck near the front of a house on the southeast corner of the intersection with extensive front-end damage. In addition, a blue Chrysler minivan was observed south of the intersection with extensive passenger-side damage.

Victims with multiple injuries were immediately treated. Officials say either of these vehicles struck the house or anything other than each other,.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation revealed the blue minivan was westbound on Stateline Road when it failed to yield from the posted stop sign and entered the intersection. It was struck by a white Chevy pickup, which was southbound on Highway 14.

The blue minivan was driven by a 57-year-old woman from Darien, WI. A 31-year-old woman also from Darien, WI, was a passenger in the van — along with two children, ages two and five.

Authorities say the 31-year-old woman and her five-year-old son were ejected.

All four occupants of the minivan were transported from the scene to local hospitals for their injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 51-year-old man from Woodstock, IL, was also injured and transported to an area hospital. The passenger in the pickup truck, a 19-year-old man, also form Woodstock, IL was not injured.

Officials say none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, however, their conditions are unknown at this time.

Names are not being released at this time pending further investigation.

Agencies who responded to this crash include the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Village of Walworth Police Department, Walworth and Harvard Fire and Rescue, Paratech Ambulance Service, Mercy MD-1, and Flight for Life.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit.