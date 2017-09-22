A camper filled with kegs: Look inside the traveling tavern bringing “Parkoberfest” to Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE -- Traveling beer gardens are nothing new to the Milwaukee area, but the WinneBeerGo is. What's a WinneGeerGo, you ask? We sent Brian Kramp out to Pewaukee to find out why this traveling "bar-v" is already a hit in just a few short weeks it's been open.

About WinneBeerGo (Facebook Page)

Winnebeergo, is proud to partner with Pewaukee Park & Rec to bring you Parktoberfest Beer Garden this fall. Parktoberfest will be held every Thursday and Friday from 4-8pm, and Saturdays from 2-9pm. The Beer Garden will feature craft beers from local Wisconsin breweries, as well other options for non-beer drinkers. Live music will also be featured, as well as food from local restaurants. Kids activities and root beer on tap will assure a good time for the whole family.

WHAT IS THE WINNEBEERGO?

The Winnebeergo is a classic motor home, professionally fitted with a custom 8-tap draft beer system and a custom built unattached bar area. Its not just the vehicle that makes the event, but the environment and ambiance that are part of the operation... details such as upscale lighting, and funky-tasteful decor playing on the outdoors Wisconsin theme. You'll love the dichotomy of our atmosphere – fun and kitschy, yet classy.