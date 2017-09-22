Attention drivers: This upcoming construction, closures could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is picking up with changes coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Zoo Interchange Project

Major traffic switch on the south leg of the Zoo Interchange and Northbound and Southbound traffic are now traveling on their respective sides and the Bluemound entrance to I-41 South has opened.

Friday, September 22

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at National Avenue for traffic switch - 10PM - 7AM

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for noise wall/sign structure work - 11PM - 6AM

Long Term Full Closure of National Avenue entrance ramp to I-41/894 North - 10PM - late 2017

Saturday, September 23

Lincoln Avenue entrance ramp to I-41/894 North reopens to traffic by 7AM

Thursday, September 28

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at National Avenue for traffic shift - 11PM - 5AM

Komen Race for the Cure this Sunday, September 24

I-794 East exits to Jackson Van Buren and Lakefront closed from to

I-794 West exits to Michigan (Lincoln Memorail Drive) and Milwaukee Street Closed from to

Valley Bridges/Marquette Interchange Project

Look ahead to next weekend Full Closure of I-94 East to I-794 East from 10pm Friday, September 29 to Monday, October 2 at 5:30am

I-43 North and South will have full access to I-794 East

I-94 Eastbound traffic headed to the 3rd Ward should exit at 26th or 13th Street to St. Paul and continue east to the 3rd Ward.

I-94 Eastbound traffic headed to downtown should take the I-43 North Exit to the Kilbourn Tunnel and continue east on Kilbourn to downtown.