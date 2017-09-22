× Brewers strike first in game 2 of series with division-leading Cubs

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers hoping to get back to their winning ways in game two against the division-leading Chicago Cubs at Miller Park on Friday night, September 22nd.

Here’s a breakout of the scoring in the game.

Bottom of the 1st inning: The Brewers’ Ryan Braun singled to right field and Neil Walker, who had just hit a double, scored on that play. Brewers up 1-0.

Bottom of 2nd inning: The Brewers’ Stephen Vogt and Brett Phillips hit back-to-back solo homeruns — pushing the Milwaukee lead to 3-0.

At the beginning of this second game, the Cubs led the Brewers by 4 1/2 games in the central division. The Brewers remained a single game behind the Colorado Rockies in the Wild Card.