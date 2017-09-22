× Doors Open 2017: See Milwaukee as you’ve never seen it before!

MILWAUKEE — Doors Open Milwaukee is set to take place on Saturday, September 23rd and Sunday, September 24th. It’s a two-day public celebration of Milwaukee’s art, architecture, culture and history — and your opportunity to walk around and inside more than 150 buildings throughout Milwaukee.

According to the Doors Open website, this year’s sites include commercial properties, sacred spaces, apartment buildings, breweries, art galleries, community gardens and more stretching from downtown to the surrounding suburbs, and the neighborhoods between.

What buildings are involved in this year’s Doors Open? CLICK HERE to find out. Parking and transportation information for Doors Open can be FOUND HERE.