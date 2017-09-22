“It is believed they left the city:” U.S. Marshals seek to arrest Jose Sanchez, Omar Estrada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A confrontation on the dance floor took an ugly turn and cost one person their life. Now, authorities are hoping you will recognize the faces of two men they say are responsible for a triple shooting at a south side Milwaukee nightclub.

"The U.S. Marshal Service and the Milwaukee Police Department are currently looking for Jose Sanchez and Omar Estrada they are both wanted for a homicide and two non-fatal shootings on Milwaukee's south side," said the agent.

Prosecutors say on August 26th, Sanchez and Estrada were inside Kana Mojito Lounge near 5th and National where they got into an argument with people on the dance floor. They are now facing a string of charges including homicide.

"After the fight, more security ended up kicking the two patrons out. It is believed that Sanchez went outside, got into his car, got a pistol and came back and shot several rounds at the other party," the agent said. "When Sanchez came back, he fired some rounds off at the party -- one gunshot victim dying on the bar floor, two other victims were treated at the hospital and after released."

The man who life his life was 20-year-old Angel Ortega. Family held a vigil following the shooting -- and demand justice. The suspects have not been seen since.

"It is believed they left the city. It is quite possible that they are trying to make their way out of the country as well," the agent said.

Both men have a criminal history.

"The subjects have tattoos on their left and right forearm. Sanchez on his left forearm, he has south side and on his right forearm has his last name Sanchez. Estrada, he has a cross you can view on his left forearm and then also his last name on his forearm," the agent said.

If you see Estrada or Sanchez, you are urged not to approach them. They are considered armed and dangerous. But send a tip to the U.S. Marshals.