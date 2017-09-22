It’s all Riverside in a City Conference game with Bradley Tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE--Milwaukee Riverside brought the heat all game long in a City Conference game with Milwaukee Bradley Tech. Tigers on the early drive, Jahari Clark rolls out, finds Cory White in the flat, who then steams 27-yards down the sideline. That sets up a 9-yard touchdown as Christopher Sykes takes the pitch and burns through the defense. In the second quarter, Clark calls up his own number on a sweep, that makes it 14 to nothing Tigers. And they keep scoring from there and pick up the easy win.

Milwaukee Riverside 55

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0

Final