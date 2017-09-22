Jailed: Milwaukee man accused of posing as airline hiring agent, scamming victims

MILWAUKEE — 30-year-old Rey Antonio Figueroa-Diaz of Milwaukee is accused of posing as a Southwest Airlines hiring agent and scamming citizens out of hundreds of dollars, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

A news release from the MSCO says Figueroa-Diaz used social media to attract his victims. He would meet his victims at the airport where he told them they needed to complete an application. Figueroa–Diaz would wear a reflective vest during the meetings. Once the victims completed the bogus applications, Figueroa–Diaz would tell them that they needed to give him $220 as a deposit for equipment. After receiving the money, Figueroa–Diaz would then disappear.

Figueroa–Diaz was arrested at his residence by MCSO detectives on Thursday, September 21st. Officials say he later confessed to scamming a total of three victims starting about four weeks ago.

Figueroa–Diaz is currently being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on three Class H Felony counts of Unauthorized Use of an Entity’s Information or Documents. Each count carries up to 6 years in prison.

So far three victims have been identified. If there are any other victims, please call the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 414-278-4788 or 414-278-4779.