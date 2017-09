Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE--Lake Country Lutheran headed to University School of Milwaukee in a battle two team undefeated in conference. But in the end, Lake Country Lutheran was able to unbeaten. The match up was the FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week. Kaitlin Sharkey has all the highlights and reaction from the game.

Lake Country Lutheran 50

Univ. School of Milwaukee 0

Final