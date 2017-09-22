Milwaukee Bucks and BMO Harris Bank announce new partnership

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and BMO Harris Bank held a news conference Friday, September 22nd to announce a new partnership.

The partnership includes the BMO Club on the first floor of the new arena, which will be connected to the players’ tunnel. BMO will also start a Bucks debit card, with special perks including concession and merchandise discounts and a designated arena entrance.

The BMO Club will be an all-inclusive, event-level club in the new Bucks arena that offers unprecedented access. It will be the most exclusive club space in the arena and will have a direct connection to the player tunnel.

All season long fans who use their BMO Harris Bucks Debit Mastercard can receive discounts on Bucks merchandise at Bucks Pro Shops inside the BMO Harris Bradley Center. On BMO Harris Bank Nights at the BMO Harris Bradley Center this upcoming season, fans who use their BMO Harris Bucks Debit Mastercard will receive concession discounts, early entry to Bucks games, and special events such as happy hours and other fun surprises throughout the season. Additional cardholder benefits will be available in the new Bucks arena as well.

“The Bucks have generated tremendous energy and excitement throughout Milwaukee, energy that will only increase when the new arena opens next year,” said David Casper, President and CEO, BMO Harris Bank. “We are thrilled to be part of that excitement by making a long-term commitment as a Founding Partner of the new arena, building on our 25-year relationship with the Bucks.”

For more information on the BMO Harris Bucks Debit Mastercard, or to unlock the full BMO Effect by becoming a BMO Harris Bucks Debit Mastercard holder, visit any Wisconsin BMO Harris Bank branch, call 1-888-340-2265.