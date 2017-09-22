Milwaukee Career & Tech Ed. looks to pick up City Conference win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE--Milwaukee Career & Tech Ed. warmed things up early and often at Custer Stadium against Milwaukee Pulaski. Cougars Quarterback Kevonte Hamilton with the hand off to Donovan Howard for the 3 yard touchdown run. On the 2-point conversion, it`s all Hamilton, he runs right and the Rams can`t catch him. That makes it 8-zip Cougars. Hamilton then shows off his skills in the air, it`s Aaron Bedford with the long touchdown. That makes it 20-0 Career & Tech. And that's the latest score that we got.

Milwaukee Career & Tech Ed. 20

Milwaukee Pulaski 0