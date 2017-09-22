× Milwaukee police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in double shooting near 40th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE — One man is dead, another seriously wounded after a double shooting near 40th and Chambers in Milwaukee on Friday, September 22nd.

Milwaukee police say the two men, ages 28 and 29, both of Milwaukee, were shot around 3:30 p.m. during circumstances still being investigated.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. While there, the 28-year old man died. The other victim remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The MPD is seeking suspects and working to determine a motive.

