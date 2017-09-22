Nominate your tree to be the 104th annual Christmas tree that graces Milwaukee City Hall

MILWAUKEE — On the first day of autumn and the hottest day of the year, the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works has begun accepting nominations for a tree to serve as the 2017 City Christmas tree to be displayed at City Hall in downtown Milwaukee.

Residents and property owners within the City of Milwaukee are asked to check their yards for a Christmas tree to donate this holiday season.

A news release indicates the ideal tree should be 30 to 40 feet tall, and must be accessible for harvest with a crane, meaning no overhead wires present to interfere with the process. Generally the crane is parked on the street near the front or side yard to harvest the tree. The tree candidates are judged on size, shape, uniformity, density, and color.

When a tree is selected, the city’s DPW Forestry staff will cut the tree, use the crane to place it on a flat bed trailer for transportation downtown, remove the stump, and fill in the hole. The tree will receive a police escort to City Hall.

IMPORTANT: Eligible trees must be located in the City of Milwaukee.

Residents who wish to have their tree considered for 2017 should contact the City of Milwaukee at 414-286-2489. All tree candidates will be evaluated, and one will be selected and harvested in early November, and lit at the City Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, November 16 at City Hall.