Oak Creek police ask for your help in search for 16-year-old girl

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police are asking for your help in their search for 16-year-old Audrey Pownell. Family members tell police they have not had contact with her since Friday, September 15th.

Officials say Pownell is possibly with a young adult white male in a dark-colored Dodge Dakota.

If you have any knowledge as to where Pownell is or whom she is with, you’re urged to call the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200 or email Detective Mendola at bmendola@oakcreekwi.org.

