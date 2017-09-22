Obama campus assault guidance gets scrapped under Trump administration

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the next Secretary of Education, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. DeVos is known for her advocacy of school choice and education voucher programs and is a long-time leader of the Republican Party in Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is scrapping Obama-era guidance on investigating campus sexual assault, replacing it with new interim instructions for universities. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has said the Obama rules were unfairly skewed against the students accused of assault.
In a statement Friday, DeVos says, “Schools must continue to confront these horrific crimes and behaviors head-on.” But she adds, “The process also must be fair and impartial, giving everyone more confidence in its outcomes.”
The temporary guidance will be in place while the Education Department gathers comments and comes up with new rules.